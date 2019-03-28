Services
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
the Calvary Cemetery chapel
Robert "Bob" Leo Bray

Louisville - Robert "Bob" Leo Bray, 91, passed away at his home Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Bob was known by many to be a simple man, a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed a rewarding career as a supervisor for DuPont Louisville Works, and retired following 27 years of service.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life following 70 years of marriage, Mary Helen Bray.

Survivors include his four children, Sallie Martin, James Bray (Concepcion), Ken Bray (Laura) and Dan Bray (Teresa); 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A committal service, with burial to follow, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the Calvary Cemetery chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Children's Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
