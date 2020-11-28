1/1
Robert Leo "Bobby" McCauley, Jr.

Louisville - McCauley,Jr. Robert Leo , 68, passed away, Friday, November 27, 2020.

Bobby was born February 14, 1951 in Louisville, Ky to the late Robert L. & Pheobia M. McCauley. He was a retired pharmacy tech for Kroger for 38 years, square dancer, clogger, volunteered at The Table of Plenty, and was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas E. McCauley. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Leigh Pickett; grand-daughter, Halley Magan Pickett; great grand-daughter, Ellie Rose Pickett; sister, Janice Meyer (Paul); two brothers, Joseph G. "Jerry" McCauley (Janet) and Stephen B. McCauley (Joyce); and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick, Ky.

JB Ratterman & Son Funeral & Family Cremation Care in charge of arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
