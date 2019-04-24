|
|
Robert Leon "Rob" Arnold
Louisville - Robert "Rob" Arnold, Sunrise: May 17, 1989 Sunset: April 17, 2019 in Louisville, KY. Robert was born to Dorothy Pendleton and Nathaniel Arnold Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, five brothers, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandparents, family and friends. Services will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Hwy. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Funeral will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019