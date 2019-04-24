Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leon "Rob" Arnold


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Leon "Rob" Arnold Obituary
Robert Leon "Rob" Arnold

Louisville - Robert "Rob" Arnold, Sunrise: May 17, 1989 Sunset: April 17, 2019 in Louisville, KY. Robert was born to Dorothy Pendleton and Nathaniel Arnold Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, five brothers, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandparents, family and friends. Services will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Hwy. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Funeral will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now