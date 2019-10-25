Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lewis Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lewis Spencer Obituary
Robert Lewis Spencer

LOUISVILLE - 78, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He was a member of Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from U. S. Army.

Robert was preceded in death by a child, grandchild, and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Spencer; 6 children; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchild; 1 great- great-grandchild; 2 brothers, James and Donald Spencer, host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1226 Algonquin Pkwy , burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now