Robert Lewis Spencer
LOUISVILLE - 78, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was a member of Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from U. S. Army.
Robert was preceded in death by a child, grandchild, and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Spencer; 6 children; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchild; 1 great- great-grandchild; 2 brothers, James and Donald Spencer, host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1226 Algonquin Pkwy , burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019