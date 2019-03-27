|
|
Robert "Bobby" Louis Bossmeyer
LOUISVILLE - 63, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was a retired manager with Houchens Industries and Winn-Dixie and an avid U of L fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen Bossmeyer.
Bobby "Pops" is survived by his loving wife, Paula Rosenbaum Bossmeyer; children, Craig Bossmeyer (Stephanie) and Kimberly Warren (Nick); grandchildren, Mollie and Reece Bossmeyer and Kalihan, Beckham, and Brea Kay Warren; furry companion, Cubbie; grand-dog, Wrigley; brothers, Ronnie Bossmeyer and Steve-O Bossmeyer (Deneen Hooper); and sisters, Debbie Bossmeyer ( JT Faulkner), Rita Waller (Johnny), and Janet Miller.
His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the (https://www.arthritis.org) or Shirley's Way.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019