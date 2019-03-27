Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bossmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis "Bobby" Bossmeyer


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Louis "Bobby" Bossmeyer Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Louis Bossmeyer

LOUISVILLE - 63, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was a retired manager with Houchens Industries and Winn-Dixie and an avid U of L fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen Bossmeyer.

Bobby "Pops" is survived by his loving wife, Paula Rosenbaum Bossmeyer; children, Craig Bossmeyer (Stephanie) and Kimberly Warren (Nick); grandchildren, Mollie and Reece Bossmeyer and Kalihan, Beckham, and Brea Kay Warren; furry companion, Cubbie; grand-dog, Wrigley; brothers, Ronnie Bossmeyer and Steve-O Bossmeyer (Deneen Hooper); and sisters, Debbie Bossmeyer ( JT Faulkner), Rita Waller (Johnny), and Janet Miller.

His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the (https://www.arthritis.org) or Shirley's Way.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now