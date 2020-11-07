Robert "Bob" Louis Bruns Sr.Louisville - Robert "Bob" Louis Bruns Sr. of Louisville passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on Friday November 6, 2020. He was the loving, doting husband of Carol Lee Bruns (Frazier) for 62 years and was the proud father of three children, Rebecca Lee Strong (Tom), Robert Louis Bruns Jr. (Constance), and Willian Lance Bruns (Lisa). Bob is survived by five grandchildren who he delighted in spoiling, TJ Strong (Adrianne), Natalie Strong, Marshall Strong, Zachary Bruns and Roscoe Lindsay-Bruns. His joy was compounded considerable by two great-grandsons, Kash and Cooper Strong.Bob was born on January 21, 1938 in Lawrenceville, Indiana and grew up in Milan Indiana, where he attended college at Wilmington College in Ohio, and served in the United States Army at Fort Knox, KY.He and Carol moved to Louisville in 1961 when he began his career at the Ford Motor Company. Soon afterwards his lifelong love affair with the Kentucky Wildcats began and continues to this day.Bob was an active member of the "Senile Sixteen" a group of avid golfers who all retired from Ford Motor Company, where he worked as a supervisor of Material and Parts control for 37 years.To countless Louisville youth, Bob was known simply as "Coach". He acted as manager or coach for about 40 football, basketball, softball, and baseball teams at YBA, St. Matthews Babe Ruth League and Lyndon Recreation.If you have seen the movie "Hoosiers", Bob would be happy to tell you that it was based on his 1954 Indiana State Championship team, The Milan Indians, for whom he was a sophomore center/forward.A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville Ky. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday.