Atlanta, GA - Robert Louis Charmoli - long-time resident of Atlanta, GA and a devoted member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church passed away Friday evening, October 23rd. He was 83 years old and had courageously battled lung cancer over the last 16 months.



Bob Charmoli is survived by his loving children, Michael (60) and wife Candi; Susan Charmoli Owen (57) and husband Cary; Sally Charmoli Koether (54) and husband Bob; grandchildren Cory and Jess; great grandchildren Gavin, Landon and Hadley; and his brother Philip Charmoli. He is predeceased by his wife Cynthia, his mother Dorothy, his father L. J. "Butch", his brother David and sister Jane.



Bob was born in Louisville, KY on 4/6/37 to Butch and Dorothy Charmoli - he graduated from Manual High school in 1954 and the University of Kentucky in 1958. On July 11, 1959, he married his college sweetheart Cynthia Hardman. Bob loved his children all his heart.



Bob was a devout Christian and devoted father. He loved serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Traveling to all parts of the country doing mission work for Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Habitat for Humanity was something he was very passionate about and brought him a great sense of purpose. He wanted to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others less fortunate. He was also an avid golfer and loved playing golf with his buddies every week. Lastly, he was a die-hard University of Kentucky fan and part of the Big Blue nation. Although he lived most of his adult life in Atlanta, a part of his heart forever remains in Kentucky. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and all who knew him.



The family would like to thank Lakisha Moody and Brighton Gardens for their never-ending care and love for him during this period of his life. This facility along with Lakisha's presence made such a huge impact on his life over the last 7 months.



The memorial service was held Thursday, 10/29 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. Donations in his name to The Aflac Cancer Blood Disorder Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are appreciated.









