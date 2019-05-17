Services
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Lebanon - Robert Louis Goodin, 90, of Lebanon, KY, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was the former co-owner of Lebanon Oak Flooring Company, where he worked for 63 years. He and his brothers, Joe and Charles, took Lebanon's oldest running business and built it into a nationwide lumber manufacturer and distributor.

He was born on February 03, 1929, to J. Lee and Mary Alma Abell Goodin, deceased. He was graduated from St. Louis University and served in the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. He was a long time parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was honored by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce as the 2015 Industry Person of the Year.

He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren dearly. He had an avid interest in genealogy and conducted in-depth research into his family history, dating back 400 years.

Mr. Goodin was married to the late Mary Jane Abell Goodin of Calvary, KY. He is survived by two sons, Robert Louis Goodin, Jr. (Kathy) of Louisville and Richard Thomas Goodin (Judy) of Lebanon, four daughters, Jane Goodin Wilson (Steve) of Bowling Green, Julie Clark (Tim) and Gina Carter (David) of Lebanon and Annette Cundiff (Chris) of Loveland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marita Hill; and two sister-in-laws, Rose Goodin and Doris Abell.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Thomas, Charles, Joe, Jack and Jimmy Goodin and three sisters, Evelyn Crume, Nancy Lee Lovett and Mary Alma Elder.

A Mass of Christian burial presided by his grandson, Father Richard Goodin, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 and Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 A.M. at Bosley Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019
