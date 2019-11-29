|
Robert Louis "Bob" Stephens
Louisville - Robert Louis Stephens "Bob", 90, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Parkersburg, WVa. on December 18, 1928, he was the youngest of four sons born to Samuel and Blanche Stephens. In 1962, Bob decided to move his family to Louisville, KY, where he began studies for his Masters of Divinity Degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. While studying at the Seminary he took a night job at the newly opened Holiday Inn on Bardstown Road.
After graduating from Seminary, Bob realized his passion was hotel management and thus began an almost 40 year career. During his life's work he served in many capacities in the industry including past President of the Hotel/Motel Association and a member of the Louisville Convention Bureau. He was a proud member of the Louisville Lions Club and the Louisville Chapter of SKAL. Bob was an active member of First Baptist Church of Middletown. He loved to greet visitors and participate in the choir.
Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brothers Samuel, Lee and William; his sons Robert L. Stephens, II and Craig Michael Stephens.
He is survived by his loving wife Martha, son Mark (Laurel); grandchildren Mark (Alex), Matthew (Rachel), Robert (Blayne), Christina, Elizabeth, and great granddaughter Oakley Sue.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Middletown (11721 Main Street Louisville, KY 40243) from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm/Noon. Entombment will be held privately at Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Middletown.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019