Robert Lutz
Louisville - Robert Daniel Lutz, 65, of Louisville, died on Thursday October 22, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his brother, David Lutz and his father-in-law, William Gaines.
Robert loved theatre (as long as it didn't involve Disney or puppets), and theatre people. He enjoyed going to Actors Theatre and volunteering with Actors Associates (well, most of the time), never missed a season of Kentucky Shakespeare, and was an avid listener of WFPK. He loved to travel, particularly if there was theatre or a brewpub involved (preferably both). There was always hoppy beer in his refrigerator, and Kentucky bourbon on the bar cart, and he would invite you out for "dranks" for any occasion.
But what he loved most of all was his family: he married his high-school sweetheart, Linda Gaines, and they had 43 (mostly) wonderful years together. He adored his daughter, Jessica Lutz, and her husband, Steve Michalski, and his son Matthew Lutz, and it made him so happy that they still liked being around him. And his grandson, Oscar Michalski (to whom he was "Big Lou" - because that was the name Robert chose), was the joy of his life who could always make him smile.
Robert is also survived by his parents, Wayne and Betty Lutz, his mother-in-law, Veronica Gaines and his brothers-in-law, Bill Gaines and Robert Gaines, and several nieces and nephews.
At his oft-repeated request ("Four words: closed casket; open bar"), a private memorial service was held at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave, Louisville KY 40206.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to: Actors Theatre of Louisville https://www.actorstheatre.org/
, Kentucky Shakespeare https://kyshakespeare.com/
or 91.9 WFPK https://wfpk.org/
.
