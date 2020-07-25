Rev. Robert M. Abel
Brandenburg - Reverend Robert M. Abel, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on July 23, 2020, at the age of 73.
Father Abel, born in Louisville, KY, was baptized at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish in Louisville, Kentucky. He then attended Our Mother of Sorrows and Saint Helen elementary schools and Saint Thomas Seminary for high school and college. He attended major seminary at Mount Saint Mary's of the West in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Father Abel was ordained a priest on May 26, 1973. Father served as Pastor of Saint Mary in Louisville, Saint Mary Magdalen of Pazzi in Payneville, and Saint Theresa in Rhodelia. He was Associate Pastor for Saint Stephen Martyr, Saint Denis (where he also served as Pro-tempore), Saint Lawrence, Saint Athanasius, and Saint Polycarp. He served as Administrator of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, was Chaplain of Angela Merici High School, Bishop David High School, Holy Cross High School, Holy Rosary Academy, and Knights of Columbus, and Msgr. Newman Council.
Father Abel was preceded in death by his father and mother, Louis F. and Dorothy (Martin) Abel.
He is survived by his two sisters, Carol and Mary Lou, and several nieces and nephews.
Father's funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Saint Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church, 110 Highway 376, Payneville, KY. Archbishop Kurtz will preside. Father will be buried in the priests' section at Calvary Cemetery following Mass.
Public visitation is 2:00-8:00 P.M. Sunday, July 26 at Saint Theresa, 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville, KY with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. led by Deacon Greg Beavin, and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday at Saint Mary Magdalen of Pazzi.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, facemasks must be worn and visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time.
Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
