|
|
Robert M. Biggs
LOUISVILLE - Robert M. Biggs, 83, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Masonic Home. He was preceded in death by his life partner, Beverly Farrell and was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Bob was a graduate of Eastern High School, Indiana University and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. He was a former member of the Kentucky Bar Association and of the Louisville Bar Association. Bob retired from National City Bank as Vice President and Trust Counsel after 36 years of service.
Bob was an artillery officer in the U.S. Army and the Kentucky Army National Guard.
Bob was also preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan Biggs and Dorothy Biggs and a brother, Sheridan Biggs, Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Biggs of Louisville, Natassia Ling of Glen Gardens, NJ and Shelley Biggs of Birmingham, AL; two sons, David Biggs of LaMadera, NM and Steven Biggs of Birmingham, AL; sister, Patricia Strawbridge of Spring, TX.
Bob also left step-children, James Knego, Diane Knego, Kim Getz and Joanne Ehrman and a "special daughter" Rosemary Decker.
Memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 9616 Westport Road with visitation from 11:30 until time of the service. Private burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or a .
"Looking back over a lifetime you see that love was the answer to everything" Ray Bradbury
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020