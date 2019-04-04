|
|
Robert M. Driver
Louisville - "Bob", 70, was born on August 15, 1948 and went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 2, 2019 after a sudden illness. Bob was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from Male High School in 1966. Bob was an entrepreneur and took a great risk in 1985 when he opened Action Overhead Door, Inc. among many other small businesses. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Having battled it for over 12 years, he was a proud survivor of multiple myeloma. Bob was a devout Christian who helped spread the Word of God. He was a longtime member of Southeast Christian Church. He was loved by many and words cannot express how greatly he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Anna Driver.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 34 years, Theresa Driver; daughters Carol Trimble (Jason), Katie Grisham (Jeff), Shawna Wilson (Darrell), Terri Yates (Joe), Cathy Jo Sturgeon; grandchildren Jordan and Shelby Thomas, Drake (Helen) & Andrew Kincade, Christopher and Brandon Akin, Ashley (Matt) Hamilton, Hannah & Ryan Yates, Meghan and Hunter Sturgeon, great grandchildren, Dallas and Isaac Hamilton; Brother, Wiliam Driver (Kay); a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and wonderful friends.
A service to celebrate Bob's life will take place at 12pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West with military honors. The family will accept guests for visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12-8pm at the funeral home and from 10am-12pm on Saturday before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's honor to Southeast Christian Church or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019