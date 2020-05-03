Robert "Bob" M. Kampschaefer



Louisville - 86, passed away Friday May 1, 2020.



Bob was born December 13, 1933 to Oscar and Elsie Kampschaefer. He was a 1952 graduate of Flaget High School and a US Navy veteran. He worked for the Taystee / Butternut bread company for 38 years, until his retirement.



In 1981 Bob was ordained a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church. For the next 32 years he was a deacon at St. Denis, then Mary Queen of Peace parishes. He played a primary role in countless baptisms, weddings, funerals, first communions and confirmations. Bob also traveled with and assisted then Archbishop Thomas Kelly with confirmations throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville for many years.



"Well done, thou good and faithful servant"



He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Hardman) Kampschaefer.



Left to cherish his memory are his children; daughters, Karen Kampschaefer, Theresa Thomas (Larry) and son Michael Kampschaefer (Leslie); grandchildren, Austin, Hailey and Jonathan Kampschaefer and Jackson Thomas; sister in law, Betty Stoltz and countless nieces, nephews and friends.



Services will be private on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A celebration of life Mass and luncheon will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Catholic Education Foundation.













