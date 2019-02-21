|
Robert "Bobby' Mattingly
Fern Creek - Robert "Bobby" Mattingly, 83, of Fern Creek, was reunited with the love of his life, Hazel "Punkin" on February 19, 2019.
Bobby will be affectionately remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and dad, a man with a tender soul, always having time to listen and help others. He found immense joy in sharing time with his family, piddling in his workshop, going to the casino, gardening, Pensacola Beach, fishing, and had a passion for vintage cars. Bobby retired from General Electric in 1991 as a machine operator, then joined his wife in Mattingly's Cleaning Service.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Hazel; their beloved schnauzer, Molly; parents, Robert and Sally Mattingly, and numerous family members.
Bobby leaves his adoring children, Rhonda Engler (Bill), Robbie Mattingly (Sherry), Betty Shelden (John), and William Mattingly (Stacey) to cherish his lifetime of memories and devotion. He was a loving Papaw to Chris, Melissa, Hannah, Aubrey, Sam, Paul, Kyle, Brittaney, Jaxson, Ricky, and Kurt. Also left to nurture his memory are a sister, Fran Steinberger (Glen); sister-in-law, Joyce Mattingly, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 12 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019