Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Robert "Bob" McGary


1940 - 2019
Robert "Bob" McGary Obituary
Robert "Bob" McGary

Louisville - McGary, Robert "Bob" passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019, with his beloved granddaughter by his side, at the age of 78.

Bob was born in Louisville, KY on October 27th, 1940. He was also a resident of Naples, FL.

He was a member of Long Run Baptist Church, a volunteer with the Eastwood Fire Department, and an avid fan of University of Louisville athletics.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bache (DD-470) from 1958 to 1961, worked at Norton Hospital from 1962 to 1964, and spent the remainder of his working career as an elevator repairman for Murphy Elevator. After retirement, he enjoyed extensive travel, attending Navy reunions, riding his Harley Davidson, and was always busy with a full social calendar.

He was married to the love of his life, Vicki McGary, for 44 wonderful years until her death in 2014.

He is survived by his granddaughters, Aimee Howard, Ashlee Perdue, and Emilee Logsdon, stepdaughters Paula Dickhart and Lina Woosley, 8 great-grandchildren, and many, many friends. His dearest friend was Solomon Kelman, with whom he was friends since the age of 3.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday in the chapel at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
