Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McKenerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McKenerick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McKenerick Obituary
Robert McKenerick

Louisville - Robert H. McKenerick, 95, died Monday, February 24, 2020.

He was retired from the restaurant management business, particulary the old Druther's Restaurant Chain, an Air Force veteran of WWII and member of St. John Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; and brothers, James McKenerick and Herbert Hanson.

He is survived by his wife, Rema Jones; daughters, Linda Heckman and Diane Paner; sons, John and James McKenerick; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a great great grandson.

His funeral is 3pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 12pm Thursday until the time of the service. His ashes will be interred in Lebanon (KY) National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Cedar Lake Lodge or Wesley Manor Retirement Community.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -