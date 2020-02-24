|
|
Robert McKenerick
Louisville - Robert H. McKenerick, 95, died Monday, February 24, 2020.
He was retired from the restaurant management business, particulary the old Druther's Restaurant Chain, an Air Force veteran of WWII and member of St. John Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; and brothers, James McKenerick and Herbert Hanson.
He is survived by his wife, Rema Jones; daughters, Linda Heckman and Diane Paner; sons, John and James McKenerick; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a great great grandson.
His funeral is 3pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 12pm Thursday until the time of the service. His ashes will be interred in Lebanon (KY) National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Cedar Lake Lodge or Wesley Manor Retirement Community.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020