Robert Meyer
Frankfort - Robert L. Meyer, 67, passed away on Friday, February 22nd 2019 in Frankfort Kentucky. He was born May 20th 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of William Lewis Meyer (dec.) and Mary Ruth Burch Meyer (dec.).
In 1977 Bob married Pamela (Rice) Meyer. They celebrated 42 years of marriage in January. Bob was predeceased by his daughter Kristin Wallace Thomas, and survived by his daughters Emily Rose and Alisha Marie Meyer, and son-in-law Musician Second Class, Brian Kloppenburg, USN.
Additionally he is survived by three sisters Jeanette (Bill) Cahill, Loretta Roberts, and Angela (Robert) Cunningham, as well as four granddaughters, Morgan Hedrick, Eloise Marie, Charlotte Rose, and Olivia Jean Meyer Kloppenburg.
A private celebration of his life will be held by the family. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019