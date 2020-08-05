Robert Michael "Bob" Bryan
New Albany - Robert Michael "Bob" Bryan, 65, of New Albany passed away on July 31 at home, in the company of family after a brief hospital stay.
Bob was born January 23, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Russell Joseph Bryan and Roberta Lee (Strange) Bryan.
After attending De Sales and graduating from Iroquois High School, Bob had a rich and varied career. His main workplaces were Whip Mix, Uland Supply, and Graphic Packaging International. His hands were strong and skilled, and he enjoyed using them, whether fitting O-rings at work, working on his beloved pickup, or helping friends and family with household projects.
For Bob, work was a way to connect with people drawn by his openness, his enthusiasms, and his broad-ranging curiosities - especially when it came to sports and music. Bob had an encyclopedic knowledge of music, and embraced all styles, old and new - though he never abandoned his enduring love of Yes. He was never happier than when talking with anyone (especially younger folks) about new and emerging musical styles and bands; making a family "pilgrimage" to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and acting as deejay for a clutch of friends dubbed "The Lodge" who enjoyed garage hang-outs with music, conversation, and beverages. It was that shared love of music that shaped Bob's most enduring friendships.
As a youth, Bob developed a love of sports and the outdoors. Throughout his life, he always found peace in nature. He passed that love along to Russell and Chelsea on youthful fishing trips. And Barbara still recounts the tale of an early camping trip when the young couple slept on the ground and woke up covered in snow.
Bob's love of sports began in Little League, where he developed a catcher's analytical approach to analyzing games. As a fan, he was most loyal to IU and the Boston Red Sox (though in recent years he had occasionally been seen sporting an Astros cap). And his love of sports inspired memorable family visits to ballparks like Fenway Park, Camden Yards, and others.
Still, above all else, family was at the center of Bob's life. He was deeply attached to his wife, his two children, and his mother and sister. He enjoyed reading to his grandchildren. And he enjoyed the company of his dog, Henry.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kay (Meyer) Bryan; son, Russell Stewart Bryan (Lindsey); daughter, Chelsea Meyer Bryan; his sister, Mary Bryan (Marty Rosen); grandchildren, Jack, Harrison and Maxwell Bryan and his dog Henry James Bryan.
Visitation will be at the Market St. Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St. New Albany) from 2-4 PM Saturday with a memorial service to begin at 4 PM. The family requests that visitors please wear a mask and observe social distancing for visitation and services.
Services will be live streamed. Please visit NSfuneralhomes.com
. The link will be available on Mr. Bryan's obituary page.
Expressions of sympathy to: Floyd Memorial Foundation;
1850 State St., New Albany IN 47150; Tel: 1-812-949-5803; https://floydfoundation.org/