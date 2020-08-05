1/1
Robert Michael "Bob" Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Michael "Bob" Bryan

New Albany - Robert Michael "Bob" Bryan, 65, of New Albany passed away on July 31 at home, in the company of family after a brief hospital stay.

Bob was born January 23, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Russell Joseph Bryan and Roberta Lee (Strange) Bryan.

After attending De Sales and graduating from Iroquois High School, Bob had a rich and varied career. His main workplaces were Whip Mix, Uland Supply, and Graphic Packaging International. His hands were strong and skilled, and he enjoyed using them, whether fitting O-rings at work, working on his beloved pickup, or helping friends and family with household projects.

For Bob, work was a way to connect with people drawn by his openness, his enthusiasms, and his broad-ranging curiosities - especially when it came to sports and music. Bob had an encyclopedic knowledge of music, and embraced all styles, old and new - though he never abandoned his enduring love of Yes. He was never happier than when talking with anyone (especially younger folks) about new and emerging musical styles and bands; making a family "pilgrimage" to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and acting as deejay for a clutch of friends dubbed "The Lodge" who enjoyed garage hang-outs with music, conversation, and beverages. It was that shared love of music that shaped Bob's most enduring friendships.

As a youth, Bob developed a love of sports and the outdoors. Throughout his life, he always found peace in nature. He passed that love along to Russell and Chelsea on youthful fishing trips. And Barbara still recounts the tale of an early camping trip when the young couple slept on the ground and woke up covered in snow.

Bob's love of sports began in Little League, where he developed a catcher's analytical approach to analyzing games. As a fan, he was most loyal to IU and the Boston Red Sox (though in recent years he had occasionally been seen sporting an Astros cap). And his love of sports inspired memorable family visits to ballparks like Fenway Park, Camden Yards, and others.

Still, above all else, family was at the center of Bob's life. He was deeply attached to his wife, his two children, and his mother and sister. He enjoyed reading to his grandchildren. And he enjoyed the company of his dog, Henry.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kay (Meyer) Bryan; son, Russell Stewart Bryan (Lindsey); daughter, Chelsea Meyer Bryan; his sister, Mary Bryan (Marty Rosen); grandchildren, Jack, Harrison and Maxwell Bryan and his dog Henry James Bryan.

Visitation will be at the Market St. Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St. New Albany) from 2-4 PM Saturday with a memorial service to begin at 4 PM. The family requests that visitors please wear a mask and observe social distancing for visitation and services.

Services will be live streamed. Please visit NSfuneralhomes.com. The link will be available on Mr. Bryan's obituary page.

Expressions of sympathy to: Floyd Memorial Foundation;

1850 State St., New Albany IN 47150; Tel: 1-812-949-5803; https://floydfoundation.org/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved