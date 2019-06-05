|
Robert "Rob" Michael Butsch
Louisville - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 2nd at the age of 56. He was born on January 17, 1963 to Richard and Eleanor Butsch in Louisville, KY.
An avid rock climber, Rob opened Rocksport Climbing Gym in 1996 to spread his passion of rock climbing to others. This led him to teaching rock climbing classes at the University of Louisville for many years. As a UofL fan he was elated when he was asked to serve as the flying Cardinal at the men's basketball games for multiple seasons. Whether he was climbing in the Red River Gorge or designing climbing walls for schools his creativity and passion was seen by all and will truly be missed.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, David; niece, Staci.
He is survived by his son, Josh, mother, Eleanor, sister, Kathy (David), brother, Rick (Pam), ex-wife, Denise, and many nieces and nephews. He also had a very special relationship with his best friend Faye.
Service will be 12 noon, Friday, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Ln.
Visitation will be 3-7 pm, Thursday, at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Ln.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019