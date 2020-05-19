Robert Michael Gronotte Sr.
1944 - 2020
Robert Michael Gronotte, Sr.

Louisville - Robert M. Gronotte Sr., "Bob" passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 76, after a six-month battle with lung cancer. Bob was born on February 5, 1944, in Evansville, IN to Henry and Lorraine Gronotte.

Bob was a 1962 graduate of St. Xavier High School and attended Western Kentucky University. Bob was a hard-working and dedicated fire protection consultant for 39 years, retiring at the age of 62 from Liberty Mutual Insurance. In retirement, Bob especially enjoyed spending time at the lake fishing, as well as traveling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. Bob was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty (Fouts) Gronotte, and three children, Rob Gronotte, Jr. of Portland, OR; Tim Gronotte and daughter Kaitlyn of Knightdale, NC; and Kelly Gronotte Kempf, husband Steve, Jr., and their sons Joseph and Parker of Del Mar, CA. Also surviving are his siblings Don Gronotte (Marsha), Tom Gronotte, Judy Griffin, and David Gronotte (Betsy).

There will be a private funeral on Friday at Highlands Funeral Home followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wayside Christian Mission, PO Box 7249, Louisville, KY 40257; https://www.waysidechristianmission.org.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
