RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace
4005 Dixie Hwy
Robert "Bob" Murphy

Robert "Bob" Murphy Obituary
Robert "Bob" Murphy

Louisville - Robert "Bob" Anthony Murphy, 87, of Louisville, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from Tube Turns after 25 years of service.

His hard work, sacrifice and compassion made him a great Father and Grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Francis Murphy; sons, Gene (Melinda), Jeffery (Cheri) and Michael (Cindy) Murphy, and 4 grandchildren.

His Funeral Mass will be 10a.m. Thursday at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy., with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
