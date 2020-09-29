Robert Norman BeatyLouisville - Robert Norman Beaty, 89, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Norman served in the US Air Force and then the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He worked as a teacher, then a high school counselor, for the Jefferson County Board of Education. He enjoyed time with his family and was an avid golfer. He and his wife spent many years square dancing and retirement enabled them to spend the winter months in Florida. Norman was a Mason and a member of Robinson Lodge #266 F&AM. He was an active member of the Kosair Shrine.His wife, Joyce Ann Beaty, preceded him in death.Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Davis (David), Cheryl Teives (Pat); granddaughter, Megan Bierman (Wes); grandson, Michael Teives (Kayla); great grandchildren, Winnie and Gladi Bierman, Thomas and Cora Teives.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Glen Ridge Health Campus for their loving and compassionate care.The Funeral Service is Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday from 3pm-7pm at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Kosair Charities.