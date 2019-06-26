|
|
Robert O'Banion Polsgrove
Louisville - 70, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Bob was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, decorated Navy Veteran and a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Marcum Poole and his sister, Ruby Cleo Davison.
Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diana Jarboe Polsgrove; daughters, Virginia Rae Hart (Steven), Deanna Polsgrove; grandchildren, Shelby Hart, Tyler Hart and Kaylee Sharpe; Siblings, Tony Polsgrove, Virginia Hoben and William Polsgrove; 9 nephews and 3 nieces.
Visitation will be 5-8pm Thursday and 12-2pm Friday at Jeffersontown Christian Church, 10631 Taylorsville Road. The Celebration of Life will be held 2pm Friday at the church sanctuary.
Memorial gifts can be made to: Jeffersontown Christian Church or Kentuckiana .
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019