Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeffersontown Christian Church
10631 Taylorsville Road
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jeffersontown Christian Church
10631 Taylorsville Road
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Jeffersontown Christian Church
10631 Taylorsville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Polsgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O'Banion Polsgrove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert O'Banion Polsgrove Obituary
Robert O'Banion Polsgrove

Louisville - 70, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Bob was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, decorated Navy Veteran and a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Marcum Poole and his sister, Ruby Cleo Davison.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diana Jarboe Polsgrove; daughters, Virginia Rae Hart (Steven), Deanna Polsgrove; grandchildren, Shelby Hart, Tyler Hart and Kaylee Sharpe; Siblings, Tony Polsgrove, Virginia Hoben and William Polsgrove; 9 nephews and 3 nieces.

Visitation will be 5-8pm Thursday and 12-2pm Friday at Jeffersontown Christian Church, 10631 Taylorsville Road. The Celebration of Life will be held 2pm Friday at the church sanctuary.

Memorial gifts can be made to: Jeffersontown Christian Church or Kentuckiana .
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now