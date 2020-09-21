1/1
Robert Ochsner
1949 - 2020
Robert Ochsner

Crestwood - Robert Raymond "Robbie" Ochsner, 71, Passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.Robbie was born June 13, 1949 in Louisville Ky. and grew up in Lyndon and St. Matthews. He was the oldest son of Bob and Kay Ochsner and the first grandchild of Herman and Helen Ochnser. Robbie proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1968 to 1972. He also performed with the Coast Guard Honor Guard at The Kentucky Colonels Basketball games. He was an avid Nascar fan, never missing a car race at Talladega Motor Speedway since 1975, and loved UK sports and a proud American. He loved life, his wife more than anything in the world, his children, many friends and Port Aransas TX. He is preceded in death of an infant son, John Christopher, his parents, his grandparents and his brother Steve. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 30 years, Dottie, the love of his life; his sons, Scott, Michael (Andrea) and Joseph (Abby); and 5 grandchildren; Siblings, Judy Yates, Denise Roederer (Ken) and Rusty Ochsner. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23rd from 11AM to 3PM at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, a graveside service will follow at Floydsburg Cemetery. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
