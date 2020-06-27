Rev. Robert Owens, Jr.
Charlotte - The Rev. Robert Sanford Owens, Jr. (Bob) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and pastor passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife Norma; five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rev. Owens served congregations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii, and completed nine interim pastorates in California, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Beaconsfield, England (UK).
An online memorial page with remembrances and other details may be found at bobowensmemorial.com.
Charlotte - The Rev. Robert Sanford Owens, Jr. (Bob) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and pastor passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife Norma; five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rev. Owens served congregations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii, and completed nine interim pastorates in California, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Beaconsfield, England (UK).
An online memorial page with remembrances and other details may be found at bobowensmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.