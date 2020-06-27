Rev. Robert Owens Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Robert Owens, Jr.

Charlotte - The Rev. Robert Sanford Owens, Jr. (Bob) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and pastor passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife Norma; five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Rev. Owens served congregations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii, and completed nine interim pastorates in California, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Beaconsfield, England (UK).

An online memorial page with remembrances and other details may be found at bobowensmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved