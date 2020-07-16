Robert P. PerronieLouisville - Robert P. Perronie, 86, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Robert served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He really loved to hunt rabbit's and squirrel. He enjoyed Churchill down's and watching the races. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Marie Peronnie; brothers, Lawrence, Phillip and Jospeh; and sister, Mary Lou.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Sarah Perronie; sons, Robert Jr. and Lawrence Perronie; grandchildren, Alania, Gina, Dominic, Aaron, Garred, and Mia; and 5 great-grandchildren. The Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00-8:00pm.