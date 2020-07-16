1/1
Robert P. Perronie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert P. Perronie

Louisville - Robert P. Perronie, 86, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Robert served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He really loved to hunt rabbit's and squirrel. He enjoyed Churchill down's and watching the races. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Marie Peronnie; brothers, Lawrence, Phillip and Jospeh; and sister, Mary Lou.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Sarah Perronie; sons, Robert Jr. and Lawrence Perronie; grandchildren, Alania, Gina, Dominic, Aaron, Garred, and Mia; and 5 great-grandchildren. The Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00-8:00pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved