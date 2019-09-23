Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Berlejung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Peter Berlejung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Peter Berlejung Obituary
Robert Peter Berlejung

Louisville - Major Robert Peter (Pete) Berlejung Retired USA died Sept 21, 2019, surrounded by the people who loved him. Pete was a soldier. He was a Junior Commander of the Civil Air Patrol in his teens, commanded Male High School ROTC, First Sergeant at age 17, Kentucky Army National Guard ( Yes, age seventeen, First Sergeant.) Pete went to the Army OCS and graduated a Second Lieutenant. He went into the regular army, served in the Vietnam War then two more years as a " civilian". Among some of the other awards are the CIB (Combat Infantry Badge), Bronze Star, Vietnamese Medal of Honor ( he was fluent in Vietnamese). Pete received the Kentucky Commendation Medal, the only one to receive it during peacetime for this award. Pete was a pilot and a mechanical genius. He received a Bachelors and an MBA with honors from Uof L. Pete is survived by his brothers and sister, Paul, Joe and Rose Ann. Pete is now with Gregory, Geoffery and Laura in the paradise of God. Remember Elaine, The woman who loved Pete.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.