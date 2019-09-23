|
Robert Peter Berlejung
Louisville - Major Robert Peter (Pete) Berlejung Retired USA died Sept 21, 2019, surrounded by the people who loved him. Pete was a soldier. He was a Junior Commander of the Civil Air Patrol in his teens, commanded Male High School ROTC, First Sergeant at age 17, Kentucky Army National Guard ( Yes, age seventeen, First Sergeant.) Pete went to the Army OCS and graduated a Second Lieutenant. He went into the regular army, served in the Vietnam War then two more years as a " civilian". Among some of the other awards are the CIB (Combat Infantry Badge), Bronze Star, Vietnamese Medal of Honor ( he was fluent in Vietnamese). Pete received the Kentucky Commendation Medal, the only one to receive it during peacetime for this award. Pete was a pilot and a mechanical genius. He received a Bachelors and an MBA with honors from Uof L. Pete is survived by his brothers and sister, Paul, Joe and Rose Ann. Pete is now with Gregory, Geoffery and Laura in the paradise of God. Remember Elaine, The woman who loved Pete.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019