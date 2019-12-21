|
Robert "Bobby" Pfaffinger, Sr.
Louisville - Robert "Bobby" Pfaffinger, Sr., 62, entered Eternal Life Friday, December 20, 2019.
Bobby was born in Louisville to Robert C. and Marcella T. Pfaffinger. He was a 1975 graduate of St. Xavier High School and University of Kentucky sports enthusiast. He will be dearly missed as a loving father, son, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Bruce Pfaffinger.
Survivors include his children, Robert "Chuck" Pfaffinger (Victoria), Jill McKinney (Jason), and Jennifer Biles; mother, Marcella Carney Pfaffinger; brothers, Kevin Pfaffinger and David Pfaffinger.
Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at St. Martha Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019