Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
Robert "Bob" Philpot


1947 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Philpot Obituary
Robert "Bob" Philpot

Louisville - Mr. Robert Roman "Bob" Philpot, Age 73, of Louisville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bob was born on January 20, 1947 in Louisville to the late William Reed and Ida Marie (Graham) Philpot. He was retired from General Electric after 30 years of service and was also the owner and operator of Bob Philpot Signs since 1969. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and siblings, Betty, Billy and Marie.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Paula (Painter) Philpot; children, Denise Philpot, Renee Cruse (Ken), Brandy Siddens (Joey) and Troy Cannon; grandchildren, Amber (Austin), Amanda, Emily, Alex, Nicholas and Kaden; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and twins on the way; siblings, Louise Miller (Jim), Rita Craven (Pat), Jeanie Finegan (Dennis) and Sonny Philpot (Sherry); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Monday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
