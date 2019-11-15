Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing,
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Robert S. "Bobby" Connell

Robert S. "Bobby" Connell Obituary
Lexington - Robert S. " Bobby" Connell, 75, husband of Janet Maupin Connell, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital on Cooper Drive in Lexington. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky son of Norma Louise Cook Connell, Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Frank Harold Connell. He was an Insurance Adjuster for American States Insurance Company for 30 years and he was a Storm Disaster Specialist. He served in the U. S. Navy during Vietnam. He received the Vietnam Service Medal/with Bronze Star. He served on the USS Forrestal when one of the planes on the ship accidentally dropped a bomb that blew up the ship killing several Navy personnel on board. Bob was an avid woodworker and craftsman whose passion was giving away all of his creations. He never met a stranger and loved helping people and making them laugh. Surviving besides his wife and mother are two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Connell, Columbia, South Carolina; Robert Scott ( Cassidy) Connell, Versailles; two sisters, Carolyn ( Johnny) Frings, Roswell, Georgia, Janie Connell, Cincinnati, Ohio, and five grandchildren, Cheney, Keegan, Aidin, Collins and Grayson Connell. He was preceded in death by Janet's son, Kevin William Hensinger. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery conducted by Rev. Michael Schwartzenruber. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing, In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to s. www. clarklegacycenter.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
