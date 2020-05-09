Robert S. Fry
1927 - 2020
Robert S. Fry

Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully at his home on May 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was a Veteran of the Army Air Corps and a member of the Saint Xavier Class of 1945. He retired from the United States Postal Service after serving as a Letter Carrier for 40 years as part of the NALC Branch#14. Bob attended Saint Therese Catholic Church and served many roles for the Parish. He also volunteered for the German Paristown Neighborhood Association.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Jean (Vanover) Fry, and his children: Pat (Ellen); Laura Mason (Rich); Marty (Becky); Philip; Eric (Donna); and Neal Fry. He was also the proud Grandpa to twelve grandchildren: Mary Beth Fry; Ben, Max, Simon, Isaac and Molly Mason; Bradley, Andrew and Emily Fry; Katie Giltner and Cameron Fry; and Josh Fry. He is also survived by his two sisters, Millie Kapp and Mary Ann Scheibert, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his brothers Tony, Charles and John Fry. Funeral and burial services will be private with arrangements entrusted to Bosse Funeral Home and Interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or Saint Xavier High School.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Burial
Saint Michael's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 10, 2020
Bob &amp; Sons - Picnic 9/1/7
Bob Moody
Family
May 10, 2020
Fry's &amp; Moody's @ Belterra July 4th 2007
Bob Moody
Family
May 10, 2020
Christmas Party 12/14/13
Bob Moody
Family
May 10, 2020
I especially remember Bob's assistance at the many funerals I had at St. Therese. He was cross bearer, server, thurifer, bell ringer. He was always compassionate and helpful. Now it is his turn to rest in peace. My condolences to Norma and family. Sincerely in Chirst, Fr. Roy Stiles
Fr. Roy Stiles
May 10, 2020
Heck of a good Brother-in-law, always happy, friendly & hospitable . Good family man & friend. My Prayers Norma & Family. Bob
Bob Moody
Family
May 10, 2020
He always had a big smile whenever he came into a room. My thoughts and love are with my Aunt Norma.
Sandy Cook
Family
May 9, 2020
I will always remember Bob's awesome smile! My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Gina Zaring
Friend
May 9, 2020
Norma, Neal, and all of the Fry Family, as you know just as close a blood your family was a big part of my up bringing, Your house was even my home once, actually more than once. I pray the Lord's heal hands and warm embrace comfort you.
Kenny Karrer
