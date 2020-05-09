Robert S. Fry



Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully at his home on May 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was a Veteran of the Army Air Corps and a member of the Saint Xavier Class of 1945. He retired from the United States Postal Service after serving as a Letter Carrier for 40 years as part of the NALC Branch#14. Bob attended Saint Therese Catholic Church and served many roles for the Parish. He also volunteered for the German Paristown Neighborhood Association.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Jean (Vanover) Fry, and his children: Pat (Ellen); Laura Mason (Rich); Marty (Becky); Philip; Eric (Donna); and Neal Fry. He was also the proud Grandpa to twelve grandchildren: Mary Beth Fry; Ben, Max, Simon, Isaac and Molly Mason; Bradley, Andrew and Emily Fry; Katie Giltner and Cameron Fry; and Josh Fry. He is also survived by his two sisters, Millie Kapp and Mary Ann Scheibert, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his brothers Tony, Charles and John Fry. Funeral and burial services will be private with arrangements entrusted to Bosse Funeral Home and Interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or Saint Xavier High School.









