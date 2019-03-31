Resources
Robert S. Gross

Louisville - Robert S. Gross, Died peacefully Thursday after a long illness at age 93. He was a Navy veteran from WWII. He retired from American Synthetic Rubber and was a longtime member of Southeast Christian Church. His joy was playing and teaching cards @ Jeffersontown Senior Center for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn and son David. He is survived by his eldest son Steve and grandchildren Meredith, Madeline and Matthew. Also surviving him are his other children Jacke (daughter Jennifer), Janice (daughter Carter and son Lloyd) and Michael (son Michael Paul and daughter Chrissy) Services will be graveside @ Resthaven for family. Donations requested to be sent to Hospice Life's Journey Avon, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
