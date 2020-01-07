|
|
Robert S. Wickliffe
Louisville - 72 passed away January 2, 2020.
He was a US Air Force veteran, also served in the US National Guard and was a
longtime employee of Stry-Lenkoff Printing Company
Survivors include his children, Robert L.., Alika and Rodney Wickliffe, Corey Dutton and Andre Morris; stepchildren, Retonya, Jeanette, Anthony and Brittany Taylor, Terry and Gary Struggs; Siblings, Charles (Ellen), Eugene (Yolanda) and
Bradley Wickliffe (Alice); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Sunday with funeral services at 11 am Monday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery,
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020