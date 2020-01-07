Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wickliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Wickliffe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Wickliffe Obituary
Robert S. Wickliffe

Louisville - 72 passed away January 2, 2020.

He was a US Air Force veteran, also served in the US National Guard and was a

longtime employee of Stry-Lenkoff Printing Company

Survivors include his children, Robert L.., Alika and Rodney Wickliffe, Corey Dutton and Andre Morris; stepchildren, Retonya, Jeanette, Anthony and Brittany Taylor, Terry and Gary Struggs; Siblings, Charles (Ellen), Eugene (Yolanda) and

Bradley Wickliffe (Alice); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation: 5-8 pm Sunday with funeral services at 11 am Monday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery,
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -