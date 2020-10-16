1/1
Robert "Bob" Scheler
1935 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Scheler

Louisville - Robert "Bob" Scheler, 85, of Louisville passed away peacefully October 15, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born January 11, 1935 in Crandall, Indiana to the late Frank and Relda Buse Scheler.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Male High School and a graduate of the University of Louisville, Class of 1967, where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Physics. He was a Mechanical Engineer for the Louisville Naval Ordnance Station which was a part of the Department of Defense and retired after 30 years of service. He was proud to be named a Kentucky Colonel.

Bob was a man of faith and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a devoted and loving husband, father, and brother. He made many friends over the years and cherished each of them. He was an avid college football fan, especially of University of Louisville Football. He thoroughly loved being outdoors when possible, participating in various outdoor activities like backpacking, camping, and hiking. However, it was known by his family that fishing was not one of the outdoor activities he excelled in. Bob was, however, very much a handyman and quite proficient in carpentry. In addition to carpentry, there wasn't many of a small engine or vehicle motor that he could not repair. No task was too small for Bob. When he needed that quiet escape, Bob would take the time to read a good book. He was an avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Smith, and three German Shepherds whom he dearly loved, "Alex," "Benno," and "Aaron."

He will be greatly missed and cherished by those he left behind. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Erika "Christa" Katz Scheler; his son, Robert Michael Scheler; his daughter, Jennifer Scheler; and his brother, William "Bill" Scheler (Bettye).

Funeral Services for Bob will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday October 24, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 23rd at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
