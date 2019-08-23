Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:45 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Broadway Entrance
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Robert "Bob" Schowe

Robert "Bob" Schowe Obituary
Robert "Bob" Schowe

New Albany - Robert "Bob" Schowe, passed away on August 21, 2019.

Bob graduated from New Albany High School, Purdue University and Indiana University.

He worked at Pratt and Whitney, General Electric and Compass Worldwide.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Polly (Gill) Schowe.

Survivors include his fiancé, Jeanne Johnston and his loving fur companion, Sonny.

Also survived by his sister, Ellen (Dr. Charles, III) Hughes.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may gather at the Broadway Entrance at 1:45 p.m.

Donations may go to the Mayo Clinic-Department of Development, 200 First Street Southwest, Rochester, MN, 55905.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
