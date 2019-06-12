|
|
Robert Servetus Frey
Louisville - Robert (Bob) Servetus Frey, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home in Treyton Oaks Towers. He was born in Flint, Michigan on February 25, 1930; the youngest child of the late Frances "Frank" and Mildred (Duggins) Frey. He graduated from Wyandotte Roosevelt High School, was awarded a BA from Albion College, Michigan, and received his JD from the University of Michigan. He practiced corporate real estate law at Chicago Title and Trust and Kroger based in Cincinnati. Bob moved to Louisville in 1970 to accept a position as Real Estate Counsel for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), ultimately retiring as Senior Real Estate Counsel. In his later years, he practiced as Emeritus Counsel in the Estate Planning Practice Group at Seiller and Waterman.
Bob was a standout on his high school football team, Captain of the Defensive Line by his senior year at Albion College, and played semi-pro football in lieu of tuition for college. Bob remained close friends with all his teammates throughout his life. Although Bob never spoke much about his own football career, he was a huge University of Michigan football fan. Go Blue! From Boy Scout to Eagle and then leader, he shared his love of the outdoors with his daughters and the community. Bob was a lifelong Methodist and long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist. For over 35 years, Bob was a friend of Lois W. and will be remembered for carrying the message of hope and encouragement. Parkinson disease never stole his warm-hearted optimism or wry sense of humor; he focused on connecting with friends at the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana and "Fighting Back" through fitness classes. Bob always made friends easily, had a compassionate demeanor, and his big smile and hearty laugh stayed with you. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed history, stamp collecting, travel, pretzels, outrageous socks, and ice cream. It is true, he really did know where all the soft serve places were.
He will be remembered by his daughters Beth Frey and Debi (Jim) Fadool, step-daughter Lisa Peyton, grandchildren Libby (Peter) Ferland, James Calvin (Valerie) Fadool, Rachel Vivian (David) Reed, Andy Bob Fadool, and Samantha Grace Fadool and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers Bill and Melvin (Mary) and sister Marilyn (Bob) Plassman.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY with a private inurnment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3-8pm and will resume Friday at 10am until the start of the celebration.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff of Treyton Oaks for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Treyton Oaks Scholarship Fund, St. Paul United Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana or the .
"Just for today I will be unafraid. Especially I will not be afraid to enjoy what is beautiful and to believe that as I give to the world, so the world will give to me."
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019