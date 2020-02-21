|
|
Robert Steven "Nutty" Nutgrass
Louisville - Nutgrass, Robert Steven "Steve", 64, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was a native of Louisville and a landscape gardener for 25 years for Churchill Downs, until 2004, and for Catholic Cemeteries until 2014. He was a grateful member of AA as well as the St. Louis Bertrand Church community. Steve had been a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a long time coach for the football, basketball and softball school teams. He loved his family and being a father and grandfather.
He was preceded in by his parents, June Elizabeth and Robert Nutgrass Jr.; his daughter, Sara Ann; sister, Roslyn Benson.
He is survived by his daughter Autumn Teneal Schneider (Jacob); son, Garrett Ryan Nutgrass;
Twin grandchildren, Jolie and Sebastian Schneider; sisters, June Morris, Lorie Knowles and Kimberly Velez (John).
His memorial service will be 2p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street. Visitation will be 11a.m. until the time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Children's Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020