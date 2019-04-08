|
|
Robert "Bob" Sumner
Louisville, KY - 82, of Louisville, KY went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 5, 2019. He was an Air Force veteran, Shriner and Mason for over 40 years. Bobs hobbies included, fishing, bowling and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavanda and Florence Sumner.
Bob is survived by his wife Margaret Sumner; children, Patrice (Tony) Wilkins, Sr and Bobbye (Brad) Blackburn; grandchildren, Sean, Cheyenne and Aaron; sister, Betty Jean (Leo) Lewis; nieces, Julie (Mike) and Cathy and nephew, Terry.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 12pm-8pm. A celebration of Bob's life will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, beginning at 11am at the chapel of the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mt. Washington, KY. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019