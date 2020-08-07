Robert T. Tegarden
Prospect - Robert (Bob) Tegarden, 86, passed away from complications associated with COPD, at his home on August 3, 2020 with family at his side. Bob was an inspiration to all who knew him, always embracing life and encouraging others. He drew energy from being with people and those around him treasured their relationship. Bob was born in New Albany, Indiana, on September 5, 1933, the youngest child of Verne and Aleen Youngblood Tegarden.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Meyer Tegarden, their two daughters, Jamie Tegarden Stopher (Ron), and Kimberly Tegarden, grandsons Todd and Philip Stopher, and great granddaughter Liliana Grace Stopher. Bob was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Beth Ann Tegarden, brother William Tegarden, sister Mary Ann Tegarden Munn, as well as his parents.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son, uncle and dedicated friend to all those who knew him. He was a 1953 graduate of New Albany High School and attended Indiana University and the University of Louisville. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Barbara.
Bob dedicated over 40 years to an exceptional career in the manufacturing industry. The first job on his career path was in Columbus, IN working for Arvin Industries prior to being drafted into the US Army toward the end of the Korean War. He remained state side and was stationed in Lemont, IL. Upon discharge he returned to Southern Indiana where he worked at General Electric Appliance Park, Louisville, KY. He distinguished himself as an effective leader and intuitive manufacturing professional and was promoted to plant manager of the GE facility in Hendersonville, TN. His success at GE opened up executive leadership opportunities with Skil Corporation in Heber Springs, AR followed by the position of senior vice president at the Skil-Bosch headquarters in Chicago, IL. He retired in 1997 and moved back to his home region of Louisville, KY where he and Barbara began spending many winters in FL or AZ and frequently visited their daughters in Los Angeles. Bob was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
To those who knew Bob well, he was a person who could be trusted and counted on. He was never at a loss for words, often the center of conversation both at home and at work. He enjoyed travel, boating, playing golf, bridge and poker, working in his yard, setting off fireworks with his grandsons (who lovingly nicknamed him "Borie") and spending time with family and friends. And for those who knew him best, he also enjoyed eating out, shopping, and spending time outdoors - all opportunities to be around people!
Bob was kind and generous and his dedication to family and friends was without equal. He could strike up a conversation with anyone he met, and could turn a stranger into a welcomed friend instantly. He embraced life at every opportunity and his infectious personality was a blessing to all those around him. Even in the last years of his life when he battled many medical issues, Bob found the best in everyone. His last smiles were brought on by video chats with his great granddaughter, Liliana. Bob lived a full life, and leaves behind a legacy of love and sincere appreciation for all those with whom he spent his life.
Bob's arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany, Indiana.
The family plans to hold a private service to celebrate Bob's life and legacy in the near future. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/RobertTegardenMemorialFund
.