Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Gregg" Tate

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Gregg" Tate Obituary
Robert "Gregg" Tate

Louisville - Robert "Gregg" Tate, 65, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Gregg was a retired United Methodist minister, having served at Cedar Grove UMC (Shepherdsville, KY), Fern Creek UMC, and most recently once again serving Cedar Grove UMC, among other churches during his many years of ministry.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Arlene Bailey Tate; and his father-in-law Bud Bailey.

Gregg's funeral service will be held at 1:00 Thursday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to either Wesley Manor Nursing Home or Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.