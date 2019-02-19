|
Robert "Gregg" Tate
Louisville - Robert "Gregg" Tate, 65, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Gregg was a retired United Methodist minister, having served at Cedar Grove UMC (Shepherdsville, KY), Fern Creek UMC, and most recently once again serving Cedar Grove UMC, among other churches during his many years of ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Arlene Bailey Tate; and his father-in-law Bud Bailey.
Gregg's funeral service will be held at 1:00 Thursday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday.
Memorial gifts may be made to either Wesley Manor Nursing Home or Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019