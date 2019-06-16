|
|
Robert (Bob) Terry Weston
Cincinnati, OH - Robert (Bob) Terry Weston was born April 21, 1930, and at age 89, died June 8, 2019.
A former political columnist and assistant metro editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper in Cincinnati, Ohio, he devoted 50 years to a journalism career that began in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and continued as a correspondent for the London-based Reuters news service beyond his retirement. In 2005, he and his wife, JoAnne, moved to Frisco, Texas, to be nearer family.
Mr. Weston, in his wide experience as a journalist, worked as a sportswriter for the Louisville Times in Louisville, Kentucky, and served as the Kentucky state bureau manager for United Press International before joining the Enquirer in 1977.
During his tenure with the Enquirer, Mr. Weston covered a variety of news beats including federal and local courts, law enforcement and crime stories, Cincinnati City Hall, county, and state politics. He wrote a popular political column for many years.
A former editor at the Enquirer, Jim Delaney, recalled that "Bob's always been an all-in kind of guy over the 50 years I've known him."
"I could see his tenacious reporting skills and unrelenting interviewing techniques up close. A versatile journalist, he was as comfortable covering the Cincinnati Reds as he was reporting on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa's conviction for jury tampering."
When Mr. Weston left the Enquirer in 1989, Mayor Charlie Luken of Cincinnati declared November 17th, 1989, as "Bob Weston Day" in the city. He further received a Key to the City of Louisville from the Mayor for distinguished achievement as a journalist with UPI there.
The Cincinnati proclamation read in part: "Bob Weston has brought to his work the finely crafted prose of a dedicated wordsmith and the style of a runaway bulldozer. After decades of dedicated services as an ink-stained writer supporting the First Amendment [he] has decided to retire with dignity and the universal respect of his colleagues."
Among the major events Mr. Weston covered for the Enquirer were the Democratic and Republican Conventions of 1980 and 1984, the presidential campaigns in those years, and the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan in 1981. "A true pro, one of the gems of the Enquirer," wrote the newspaper's editorial writer, the late Bob Webb.
As bureau chief at UPI, he covered the 1961 World Series, numerous Kentucky Derbies in Louisville, Kentucky, and reported on the early career of heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Reds in the 1960s and 1970s. He was a member of Baseball Writers of America and an honorary Kentucky Colonel.
Born in Lexington, Massachusetts, Mr. Weston attended the University of Louisville before he enlisted in the Navy in 1951, and after service, transferred to the University of Missouri, where he graduated from the School of Journalism and met his future wife, JoAnne Crawford, also a journalism graduate.
Mr. Weston taught journalism classes at Xavier University in Cincinnati and at both Bellarmine College and Spaulding University in Louisville. In Frisco during his retirement, Mr. Weston taught classes on politics for SAIL (Seniors Interested in Learning) at Collin County Community College.
A program chairman for several years for the Society of Professional Journalists, he volunteered his time to encourage young people in the news business and secured national speakers for organization meetings. Mr. Weston also was a member and former elder of Montgomery Presbyterian Church near Cincinnati. His hobbies included playing golf, swimming, listening to jazz music, reading, and enjoying his family pets.
Preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Robert Weston and Ruth Boddy Weston, Mr. Weston's survivors include wife, JoAnne; daughter, Ellen Hope Weston; son, Bradley Crawford Weston; and the three Weston grandchildren, Birgess, Brinly, and Blake. He also leaves his brother, the Rev. Richard Weston, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at Faithbridge Presbyterian Church, 10930 College Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75035 (972-377-9560), on June 20th at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Barnes Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the Animal Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 16 to June 19, 2019