Robert "Bob" Theodore Hanekamp
Louisville - Robert "Bob" Theodore Hanekamp, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019.
Bob is survived by his wife Judy Hanekamp (née Cook) of 64 years, children Peter (Dana), Matt, Anne, Molly (Matt Mershon), and Jill, and grandchildren C.J. Hanekamp, Jack Hanekamp, Ella Mershon, Ellie and Emily Winchell, and Magdalene and Dugan Zier.
Bob was born on May 27, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Elizabeth Carroll and Theodore Hanekamp. He graduated from Purcell Marian Catholic High School in 1946, served as a sergeant in the United States Marines from 1946-1948, and graduated from Xavier University in 1953. In 1975, Bob founded Packaging Unlimited Incorporated, where he worked tirelessly and happily for the next forty-one years, growing the business from two paying customers to eight facilities across Kentucky and North Carolina. Bob was fond of long drives - on the golf course and on the road, a good beer, a Costco bargain, and his many friends. He rarely forgot a face, fact, name, or story. His quiet confidence, business acumen, subtle wit, and booming laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barbara Henry, Pamela Holt, Letitia Robertson, Caroline Feller, Kathy Durham, and Amber Jenkins for their extraordinary caregiving.
There will be a memorial service at Pearson's, 149 Breckinridge Lane, on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 2 PM.
Reception to follow at the Meadows Artisan Room at 3 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019