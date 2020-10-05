1/
Robert Thomas Druen Sr.
Robert Thomas Druen, Sr.

Louisville - Robert Thomas Druen, Sr., 89 passed away on Sunday October 3, 2020. Mr. Druen was a retired employee of Brown & Williamson. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Thomas Druen, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, the former Francis Metcalf Druen; daughters, Katrina Samuel (James), Tammy Jones (Mike), and Barbie Metzler; 10-grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Thursday at Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with private entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be after 4 pm on Thursday. Facemask are required. Condolences may be left at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
OCT
8
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
Memories & Condolences
