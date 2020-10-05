Robert Thomas Druen, Sr.
Louisville - Robert Thomas Druen, Sr., 89 passed away on Sunday October 3, 2020. Mr. Druen was a retired employee of Brown & Williamson. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Thomas Druen, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, the former Francis Metcalf Druen; daughters, Katrina Samuel (James), Tammy Jones (Mike), and Barbie Metzler; 10-grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Thursday at Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with private entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be after 4 pm on Thursday. Facemask are required. Condolences may be left at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
