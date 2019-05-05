Robert "Bob" Thomas King



New Albany, IN - Robert "Bob" Thomas King, 90, of New Albany, IN, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Monday April 29, 2019 with family by his side. Bob was born November 18, 1928 to the late Thomas and Dessie (Huntsinger) King of Corydon, IN. On November 18, 1949 he married Mary Schlensker of Uniontown, IN. His wife passed away just three days later after 69 wonderful years of marriage.



Bob was retired from the New Albany Police Department where he served as Captain and was a motorcycle policeman. He retired from there and went to Pillsbury where he worked as a security guard until his retirement. He was an active member of the FOP #99 and a member of the Masonic Temple #104. He was a dedicated member of Northside Christian Church for 49 years where he served in many capacities, mainly as an Elder and served communion. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kedrick and Francis King, daughter-in-law, Stacey King, and a brother-in-law, John Schlensker. He is survived by his three children, Robert (Jeanie) King of Louisville, KY, Judy (Rick) Jones of Floyds Knobs, IN, and Jeffrey King of New Albany, IN; five grandchildren, Domino (Steve) Gorbett, Vanessa (Rigo) Vargas, Lindsey (Matt) Neely, Benjamin (Katie) King, and Nathan (Kori) King; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Schlensker.



Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a FOP and Masonic Service starting at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Northside Christian Church, (4407 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN 47150). His Funeral Service will be at 11:30 am on Friday, at Northside Christian Church with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy be made in Bob's name to the FOP#99 or Norton Healthcare Foundation.



