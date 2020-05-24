Robert Thomas (Bob) Shaw, of Louisville, Kentucky, entered this world November 7, 1934 in McCrory, Arkansas, the son of Nell and Ewell Shaw, and made his exit on May 20, 2020. He was 85 years young. He lived 31,241 days; too few for those of us who loved him. He finished his course and finished it well. He loved his family deeply. He was married for 66 years to his wife Mary Frances (Morgan) Shaw with whom he shared 3 beautiful children, Bobbie Shaw (Peggy Lynn), Sharon Shaw Dyer (Bob Dyer) who preceded him in passing from death unto life, and Michelle Shaw (Brian Doyle). Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron Dyer and Mikayela Dyer and Bob's sister, Mamie (Shaw) Rawlins of Angleton, Texas. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister Donna Bess Robinson. He crossed the finish line of his earthly experience loved and admired by more people than he would ever have allow himself to believe. His business acumen made him stand out to men. Bob was the chairman and controlling shareholder of ICH Corporation, a public multi-state insurance holding company based in Louisville, which he had built from ground up, until its operations were moved to Texas in the early 1990s. Bob was a great tennis player and played for the Air Force tennis team during his period of service. He later played a supporting role alongside his daughter Michelle in local father/daughter tournaments. Bob was an avid University of Louisville basketball fan. During the Denny Crum era Bob and the entire family traveled with the team throughout the United States to enjoy basketball games together. He and the family made many friendships along the way that endured for both Bob and the family. Death may have ended his life but it did not end the admiration and love of those who knew him. On his way to a fishing trip with Bobbie, he by-passed the lake and went on to "The River of Life." He lived his life in deeds, not years, communicating kindness to those around him. In a disposable world he kept his friends for a lifetime. Age softened him, as it does us all, and in the end produced a purposeful, yet private relationship with his Creator
Visitation will be at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 from 10:00 p.m. to noon on Thursday, May 28, 2020. There will be a memorial service immediately afterward at the funeral home. A private interment will be held following that service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.