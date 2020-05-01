Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bobby" Thompson



Fairdale - 53 passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a fromer truck driver. He is survived by his father, Kenny Thompson, Sr., his mother, Anna Miller (Mark), sisters, Wanda Sands (Bruce), Cheryl Twyman (Charlie) & Michelle Janosek (Larry), and several nieces, nephews & cousins.



In complying with the Covid 19 restrictions, all services will be private.













