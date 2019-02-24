Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Neal" Tucker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Neal" Tucker Obituary
Robert "Neal" Tucker

Louisville - Robert "Neal" Tucker, 87, of Louisville passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Neal was a native of Merrimac, KY., a U. S Air Force veteran of Korea and had retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge #778.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Lynn Cox Tucker; two children, Patricia W. Tucker and Mark J. Tucker; two sisters, Hilda J. Patton and Helen V. Allen.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 9:00 A.M. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now