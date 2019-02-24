|
|
Robert "Neal" Tucker
Louisville - Robert "Neal" Tucker, 87, of Louisville passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Neal was a native of Merrimac, KY., a U. S Air Force veteran of Korea and had retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge #778.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Lynn Cox Tucker; two children, Patricia W. Tucker and Mark J. Tucker; two sisters, Hilda J. Patton and Helen V. Allen.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 9:00 A.M. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019